Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 517,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,478,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $447.16. The company had a trading volume of 239,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,385. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $447.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.