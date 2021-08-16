Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Gameswap has a market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $321,067.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gameswap has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001558 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gameswap

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

