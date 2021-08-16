Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,240.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and last traded at GBX 2,210 ($28.87), with a volume of 21523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,195 ($28.68).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,022.92. The company has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 32.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

