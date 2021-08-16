Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Up 1.7%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.96 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 7,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,298,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOTU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nomura raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of -1.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

