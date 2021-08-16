GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Monday, April 26th.

GCMG stock remained flat at $$11.27 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,246. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30. GCM Grosvenor has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 40.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

