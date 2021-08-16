Genaro Network (GNX) Achieves Market Cap of $7.17 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

