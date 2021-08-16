General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,226 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for 1.4% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after acquiring an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD stock traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.25. 9,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $201.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

