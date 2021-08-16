General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management cut its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

NYSE GD traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $197.70. 490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $129.17 and a 1-year high of $201.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

