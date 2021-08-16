Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) vs. DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Financial Contrast

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genetron and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genetron 0 0 1 0 3.00 DermTech 0 0 7 0 3.00

Genetron presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.69%. DermTech has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.69%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DermTech is more favorable than Genetron.

Risk and Volatility

Genetron has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Genetron and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genetron -666.57% -16.41% -14.01% DermTech -558.38% -28.74% -27.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genetron and DermTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genetron $65.06 million 18.99 -$470.35 million N/A N/A DermTech $5.89 million 171.98 -$35.25 million ($2.08) -16.45

DermTech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genetron.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.8% of Genetron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of DermTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DermTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DermTech beats Genetron on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genetron Company Profile

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma. It also provides in-vitro diagnostic products, including 8-gene lung cancer assay, an IVD assay product based on semiconductor sequencing to detect lung cancer; Genetron 3D biochip reading instrument; IDH1 and TERT gene assays for glioma; Genetron S5 platform, a semiconductor-based NGS system, which detects the nucleotide through detecting the change in pH; and Genetron S2000 platform, a production-scale sequencer. In addition, the company develops ctDNA lung cancer assay for mutations in the epidermal growth factor receptor gene. Further, it offers development services in the areas of genomics research and clinical development in collaboration with biopharmaceutical companies, hospitals, and research institutions worldwide. The company has a strategic partnership with JD Health to create solutions for full-cycle cancer management. Genetron Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc. is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments. Its products include adhesive skin collection kit, pigmented lesion assay, nevome, and carcinome. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

