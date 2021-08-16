GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) Short Interest Update

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTEH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the July 15th total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,519,997,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTEH remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 381,712,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,100,469. GenTech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

GenTech Company Profile

GenTech Holdings, Inc operates a chain of hemp centric coffee shop retail spaces under the Healthy Leaf brand name. The company offers CBD-infused chocolates, skin creams, artisan teas, artisan coffee, wellness snack bars, and pet treats through its retail spaces. It also provides holistic education and classes.

