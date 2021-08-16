Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.815 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%.

Genuine Parts has raised its dividend by 17.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years.

GPC traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.91. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

