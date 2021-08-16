Gill Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 41,049 Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.11. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

