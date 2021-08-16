Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 29.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,755,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,134,000 after buying an additional 249,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,165,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,598,000 after buying an additional 243,747 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.41. 18,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,824. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $244.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.