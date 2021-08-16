Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $4.15 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,738 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSJN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.40. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $25.51.

