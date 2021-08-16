Gill Capital Partners LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,477. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

