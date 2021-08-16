Gill Capital Partners LLC Purchases 43,974 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT)

Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 402,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,974 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

NYSEARCA BSCT traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,966. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.34. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $21.81.

