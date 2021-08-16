Gladstone Commercial Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) – Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.72. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $15.78 and a 52 week high of $23.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 156,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 15.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.54%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

