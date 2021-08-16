Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Global Digital Solutions stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Global Digital Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
