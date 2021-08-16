Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Global Digital Solutions stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Global Digital Solutions has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.13.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

