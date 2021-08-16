Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned about 0.13% of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MILN. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2,438.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 159.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 643.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares during the period.

Get Global X Millennials Consumer ETF alerts:

MILN opened at $44.07 on Monday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennials Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.