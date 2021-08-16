Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.09.

NYSE GLOB opened at $271.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.00. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. Globant’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 100.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Globant during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Globant by 378.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Globant by 41.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

