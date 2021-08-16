Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a decline of 41.7% from the July 15th total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE GFI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.89. 58,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,892,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Gold Fields by 106.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,747 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 420,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gold Fields from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

