Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 88.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 9.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $19.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $939.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

