Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,867 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Casper Sleep worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

Shares of NYSE CSPR opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $227.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.87.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 286.68% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

