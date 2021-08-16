Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $491,000 Position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Howard Bancorp worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Howard Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 525,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 126,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HBMD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of HBMD opened at $19.98 on Monday. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $375.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.97.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

