Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 9.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 12.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at $445,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining in the first quarter worth $6,613,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares during the period. 17.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. Caledonia Mining Co. Plc has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $22.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.