Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 97.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LX opened at $6.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.28.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

