Golff (GOF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.92 Million

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 16th. Golff has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golff has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. One Golff coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001716 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00062858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00017031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.62 or 0.00916113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00048334 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00104623 BTC.

Golff Profile

Golff (GOF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol . Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Buying and Selling Golff

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.