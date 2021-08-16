Golff Market Cap Reaches $4.03 Million (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Golff has a total market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golff has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golff coin can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00001610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017139 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00928916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00110194 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00046854 BTC.

Golff is a coin. Its launch date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,283,216 coins. The official website for Golff is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

