GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.92 and last traded at $34.37. Approximately 39,296 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,039,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.08.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bansi Nagji sold 54,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,171,420.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,185.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock worth $14,004,559 and have sold 1,506,438 shares worth $53,428,393. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,657,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoodRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

