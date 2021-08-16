Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Sells $7,181,288.45 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $7,181,288.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $135.52 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.50.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,496,000 after acquiring an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 744,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,763,000 after acquiring an additional 137,516 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 238.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after acquiring an additional 113,768 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

