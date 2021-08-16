GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.170-$0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $285 million-$295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.90 million.GoPro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $10.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. GoPro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.10.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $126,801.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,138.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 447,600 shares of company stock worth $4,825,176. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

