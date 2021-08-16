Gores Technology Partners II (NASDAQ:GTPB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.72

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87.

Get Gores Technology Partners II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth approximately $5,672,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the 2nd quarter worth $6,047,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the second quarter valued at about $2,509,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter valued at about $5,062,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Technology Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Technology Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.