Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.43 and last traded at $8.44. Approximately 1,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 577,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

GOSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $645.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.17.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth $95,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

