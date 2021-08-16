GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) will announce sales of $125.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.50 million and the highest is $127.00 million. GP Strategies reported sales of $115.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year sales of $500.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $496.83 million to $505.55 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $534.50 million, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $546.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 2.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GPX shares. Barrington Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.96.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GP Strategies by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in GP Strategies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in GP Strategies by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in GP Strategies by 7.1% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GP Strategies stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. 2,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,361. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.66. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $359.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

