Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €26.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.58 ($28.92).

Shares of GYC stock opened at €23.64 ($27.81) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.96.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

