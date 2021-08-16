Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €25.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) has been assigned a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GYC. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.58 ($28.92).

FRA GYC opened at €23.64 ($27.81) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.96. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

