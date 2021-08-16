Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

