Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $108.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.38. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

