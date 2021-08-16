Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,741 Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.73. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

