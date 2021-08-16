Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,147 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $261.87. 125,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $134.67 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.05.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,670 shares of company stock worth $9,468,598. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

