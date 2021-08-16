Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. 1,504,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,668,189. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The company has a market cap of $271.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

