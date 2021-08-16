Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded up $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $359.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,764. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

