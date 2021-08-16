Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 13,333 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the period. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF comprises about 1.9% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 202,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRVR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $41.53.

