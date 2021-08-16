Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock remained flat at $$230.14 during trading on Monday. 2,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $138.94 and a one year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

