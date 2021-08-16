GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 102,741 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.81.

GHG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $865.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

