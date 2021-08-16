GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Sees Large Volume Increase

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,993 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 102,741 shares.The stock last traded at $8.53 and had previously closed at $8.81.
GHG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.
The firm has a market cap of $865.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile (NYSE:GHG)
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
