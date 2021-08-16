Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Greif were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Greif in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEF opened at $63.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.40. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.95 and a 12-month high of $66.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

