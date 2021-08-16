Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $22.42

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.42, but opened at $23.33. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 756 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -122.21 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Eric Benhamou sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,819.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,095,958 shares of company stock valued at $76,812,959 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $1,469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

