Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Update

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBLBY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

GBLBY traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

