Growth Interface Management LLC Purchases 285,000 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Growth Interface Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Snowflake comprises approximately 13.8% of Growth Interface Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Growth Interface Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $136,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131,611 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% during the first quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,496,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 824,552 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,175. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $9.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $282.37. 154,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.64. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

