GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,597,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,021,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,740,000 after acquiring an additional 914,037 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,111,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,728,000 after acquiring an additional 844,080 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after acquiring an additional 313,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. 3,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,852. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59.

